View of giant cockroaches (Blaberus giganteus) on display during an exibition at the Explora Park in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia on February 5, 2013. This species, usually found in tropical forests of South America, prefer high humidity and low light habitats, live about 20 months and are omnivorous. (credit: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Relationships can be extremely tough, especially when they come to an end.

In my 34 years on this fine planet I have noticed that most relationships don’t end while two parties really like each other, let alone want to talk to one another.

If your last hook-up ended on a bad note here’s your chance to get a little revenge, if that’s what you want to call it.

According to timeout.com for the small price of $15 you can name a cockroach after your ex.

Searching for the perfect message to send your nemesis or that not-so-special someone? The Bronx Zoo offers an innocent way to get back at your ex or any enemy who’s done you wrong: name a cockroach in their dishonor! Sounds like $15 well-spent, right?

Not only can you name Madagascar hissing cockroaches after them, you can also get “the works,” which consists of a roach pin, socks and box of chocolates that goes along with the cockroach.

If this is something you want to buy for your ex all you have to do it click HERE.

