DETROIT (WWJ/A) – Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a Grosse Pointe Park man who is charged with dealing diseased body parts.

Arthur Rathburn rented out body parts for medical or dental training, a legitimate business. But he’s charged with covering up the fact that the parts, including heads and torsos, had tested positive for hepatitis B and HIV.

Rathburn allegedly didn’t use industry standard equipment, but instead used a chainsaw to dismember the bodies, and then stacked diseased human heads on top of other heads, disregarding any risk of cross-contamination.

[View a copy of the indictment]

In one 2012 instance, the indictment details, he allegedly shipped, on a Delta cargo plane, an infected head wrapped in a garbage bag and packed in a camping cooler, falsely claiming it had been embalmed. Seven other human heads, along with large quantities of blood, were also part of the shipment and packed in the same unsafe and illegal manner, according to the indictment.

“This alleged scheme to distribute diseased body parts not only defrauded customers from the monetary value of their contracts, but also exposed them and others to infection,” said U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade. “The alleged conduct risked the health of medical students, dental students and baggage handlers.”

During trial, Rathburn’s ex-wife testified that the couple lied about the diseased parts because they didn’t want to lose business. Elizabeth Rathburn, who pleaded guilty to fraud, told jurors that her husband assured her that he could make viruses inactive through embalming.

Another witness testified that Rathburn specifically ordered cheaper infected body parts from him so he could make more money.

Rathburn’s lawyer says the case should have been treated as a contract dispute, not a crime.

The Rathburns split up after they were charged. He earlier turned down a plea deal and a prison sentence of four to five years.

Rathburn is charged with nine counts of wire fraud, three counts of making false statements and one count of transporting hazardous materials.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

