EAST LANSING, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans looks on during the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Breslin Center on November 30, 2017 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) The mother of Aly Raisman was not at all impressed with Tom Izzo’s comments on Friday night in regard to the Larry Nassar case and the way it’s been handled by Michigan State.

Izzo, among other things, said, “It’s been a very difficult week for me. As a father, it’s been a difficult week. I listened to the stories of courageous women. I look at the survivors who spoke and, in all honesty, Nassar permanently damaged and changed the lives of so many of those people. … I hope the right person was convicted.”

Lynn Raisman caught wind of those comments on Twitter, and didn’t hold back in going after Izzo.

“Dear Tom Izzo,” she wrote. “I’m sorry it’s been a difficult week for you. Did you hear, Larry Nassar also said it was difficult. Since you ‘hope the right person was convicted’ I wonder if you are a complete and total MORON or just a LIAR when you claim you listened to the impact statements.”

Aly Raisman, an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, gave arguably the most powerful impact statement of the week on Friday. She was part of a large group of Nassar’s victims who confronted him in court.

Nassar has pled guilty to seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Izzo also caught heat for standing behind Michigan State president Lou Ann Simon hours after the Board of Trustees did the same. Simon was named by The Detroit News as someone who knew about accusations against Nassar and did nothing to prevent him from having access to new victims.

Said Izzo, “There is no way I could waver on the support for my administration or my president in knowing the 35 years I’ve spent here, what she has done for this university, what she stood for. Not only athletics — it’s a small part of it — (but) for women’s groups, for different groups. I think she’s been a champion.”