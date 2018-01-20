LAKE ORION (WWJ) – A Lake Orion woman is facing criminal sexual conduct charges for allegedly making inappropriate videos of herself with three underage kids.

Police say 31-year-old Katrina Rickard filmed the sexually explicit videos herself and then sent them to a 37-year-old man living in Alden, Michigan. Rickard was using a Facebook Messenger account and other electronic means to transmit the videos and pictures, according to police.

Police were tipped off back in October that some kind of illegal activity involving children was going on inside her home. After an investigation, Rickard was arrested a home in Waterford in November on federal charges. The male suspect was arrested the same day in Alden.

Police did not disclose the relationship of the children to Rickard but reports indicate they are her biological children, all under the age of 13.

Rickard is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct. Bond was set at $300,000 cash. She’s due back in court Jan. 23 for a probable cause conference.

Charges against the Alden man, who was not named, are pending.