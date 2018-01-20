CBS 62Robert Deming -- Zachary Deming (Booking Photo) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Wayne State University is turning 150, and the Detroit school is preparing to kick off a yearlong Sesquicentennial Celebration.

An event next Friday in the Community Arts Auditorium will include a representation of the university’s history through student performances, a commemorative video and a birthday cake for attendees. It begins at 2 p.m.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson says the event offers a chance to “celebrate the scholarship, research, innovation and creativity” during the school’s “first 150 years.”

A predecessor of Wayne State University, the Detroit Medical College was founded by five Civil War physicians in 1868, marking the first milestone in WSU’s 150 years.

