MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – An art project in northwest Michigan is encouraging people to be creative for 100 consecutive days.

The Mining Journal of Marquette reports that the 100DayProject is running in Marquette until April 30. It’s the project’s fifth year in the city. This year’s theme is “Mirrored Light.”

Catherine Benda of Houghton and Marquette ceramist Ann Russ are spearheading the project. Russ says the theme can be interpreted literally, symbolically or metaphorically.

Russ says participating artists shouldn’t focus on creating perfect art. She says they should instead view the 100 day project as a “creativity excavation” and something that can be developed overtime with practice.

The Marquette Artist Collective is partnering with the project this year and will display artwork from participants in an October exhibit at the Peter White Public Library.

