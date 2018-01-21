CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
FILE: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during game on March 19, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Moe Wagner scored 16 points and Duncan Robinson added 12 to lift No. 23 Michigan to a 62-47 victory over Rutgers on Sunday.

The Wolverines (17-5, 6-3 Big Ten) rebounded from a 20-point loss at Nebraska on Thursday, taking the lead for good with a 13-0 run in the first half. Both teams shot well under 50 percent from the field, but this Michigan team is more capable of winning with defense than in the past.

Corey Sanders scored 12 point for Rutgers, and Deshawn Freeman added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Freeman also had the only assist of the game for Rutgers, which finished with 13 turnovers.

Robinson came in shooting only 36 percent from 3-point range on the season after finishing over 40 percent in his first two seasons with the Wolverines. He went 4 of 8 from beyond the arc Sunday, playing crucial first-half minutes after Isaiah Livers was called for two quick fouls.

Zavier Simpson had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan, and Charles Matthews added 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights were coming off an impressive 80-64 victory over Iowa on Wednesday. Rutgers made things tough for Michigan on offense, but the Scarlet Knights have struggled all season to put the ball in the basket themselves, and this game was no different.

Michigan: Robinson’s outside shooting was a welcome sight for Michigan fans on a day when the offense looked out of sorts for much of the game. The rest of the team shot only 4 of 17 from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights host Nebraska on Wednesday night.

Michigan: Sunday was Michigan’s fourth game in nine days. The Wolverines will have a bit more rest before a big matchup Thursday night at Purdue. Michigan lost 70-69 to Purdue on Jan. 9.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

