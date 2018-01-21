DETROIT (WWJ) – A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest of a Detroit man wanted in a kidnapping and rape.

Corey Deshawn Gaston was arrested in 2007 after breaking into the bedroom of a ten-year old girl, taking her from her home and raping her in a nearby alley.

According to authorities after raping the child, Gaston instructed the young girl to return to her home while threatening to hurt her if she screamed.

Soon after, the victim identified the 39-year old in a lineup. [WANTED POSTER] pdf.

Gaston has eluded police since being granted bond in the summer of the same year. He’s believed to be armed and dangerous.

He’s described as 5 foot 7, about 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Gaston, or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals Service office at 1-800-336-0102.