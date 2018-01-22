CBS 62Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat (credit: gophouse.org) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a man is accused of punching a police horse and a mounted officer during an arrest before the NFC championship game.

Police say a mounted state police corporal was trying to disperse a crowd in a stadium parking lot at about 3:15 p.m. Sunday when a man struck the horse twice in the shoulder, then hit the corporal in the face.

Police say 19-year-old Andrew Tornetta is being charged with aggravated and simple assault, reckless endangering and related offenses. He didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police report few arrests amid the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, which sends Philadelphia’s team to its first Super Bowl game since 2005. The will play the New England Patriots.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

