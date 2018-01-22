(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
(97.1 The Ticket) Mike Valenti thinks the current state of the Detroit Pistons is disgraceful.
“You wanna talk about a rudderless ship right now … You lose to the Nets, which is inexcusable, the Nets are a bad basketball team. And you’re losers at five straight, you’re now out of the playoffs … If you look at the schedule I think we’re kind of on the precipice of a full-blown collapse.”
Valenti says he’s rooting for the team to lose nine in a row because Stan Van Gundy must be fired.
“This is an absolute bleep show, everything from the crowd size to the style of play,” Valenti said, adding the bench has no one with a future.
He said he feels bad for Pistons fans because the team has no present and no future.