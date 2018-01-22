CBS 62NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales […]
EAST LANSING (WWJ) – A Michigan State University trustee calling for president Lou Anna Simon to step down.

MSU Trustee Mitch Lyons. (Credit/MSU)

Mitch Lyons says in a statement that Simon should resign immediately to -quote-“let the healing process begin” for the victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

He adds the Board isn’t aware of any evidence that Simon knew about what Nassar was doing while working at the university until the allegations were made public. Lyons says he agrees with the Board’s decision to ask Attorney General Bill Schuette to investigate the matter.

WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick says this is probably more of an image problem than a legal problem for the embattled president. “The full vote of confidence she got from the board last Friday quickly falling a part with Lyons jumped ship. But there are six other trustees who remain in Simon’s corner.”

 

