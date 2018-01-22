EAST LANSING (WWJ) – A Michigan State University trustee calling for president Lou Anna Simon to step down.
Mitch Lyons says in a statement that Simon should resign immediately to -quote-“let the healing process begin” for the victims of former sports doctor Larry Nassar.
He adds the Board isn’t aware of any evidence that Simon knew about what Nassar was doing while working at the university until the allegations were made public. Lyons says he agrees with the Board’s decision to ask Attorney General Bill Schuette to investigate the matter.
WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick says this is probably more of an image problem than a legal problem for the embattled president. “The full vote of confidence she got from the board last Friday quickly falling a part with Lyons jumped ship. But there are six other trustees who remain in Simon’s corner.”