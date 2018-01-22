CBS 62NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales […]
FILE: Betting on the Super Bowl at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on February 2, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The New England Patriots are the favorite once again in this city’s sports books to win the Super Bowl. They’re a lopsided pick to win the one after that, too.

Do that, and Tom Brady and company may erase all arguments about the greatest NFL franchise ever.

Oddsmakers wasted little time Sunday in establishing the Patriots as between a 5-to-6 point favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles. Bettors didn’t take long to weigh in themselves, with one gambler taking the points and putting a $10,000 bet on the Eagles at the South Point resort before their rout of the Minnesota Vikings was even over.

Oddsmakers at the William Hill chain also made the Patriots a 9-2 favorite to win next year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.

Sports book operators are predicting this year’s game will set new betting records, continuing a trend that saw last year’s game take in a record $138.5 million in legal bets.

The Patriots and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl 52, to be held on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

