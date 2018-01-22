DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with assault and a weapons charge.
Police and SWAT teams were in place for over five hours Monday morning believing Darnell Stevenson was holed-up in the home.
The 25-year-old Stevenson allegedly was upset because his mother had a friend over and an assault occurred — the mother and the man were able to get out of the home.he got away before police could make an arrest.
Stevenson is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about Stevenson or know of his whereabouts – you are asked to contact Detroit police.