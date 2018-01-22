CBS 62NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 02: Kim Kardashian West attends the Hype Energy Drinks U.S. Launch on June 2, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with assault and a weapons charge.

suspect d stevenson police handout Police, SWAT Team Come Up Empty In Attempt To Arrest Man Accused Of Assaulting His MotherPolice and SWAT teams were in place for over five hours Monday morning believing Darnell Stevenson was holed-up in the home.

The 25-year-old Stevenson allegedly was upset because his mother had a friend over and an assault occurred  — the mother and the man were able to get out of the home.he got away before police could make an arrest.

Stevenson is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Stevenson or know of his whereabouts – you are asked to contact Detroit police.

