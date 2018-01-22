DETROIT – With the 2018 season right around the corner, the club announced today the lineup of promotional giveaways, along with their signature and special themed events. Additionally, individual game tickets for the 2018 Detroit Tigers season will go on sale Saturday, January 27 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office* on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).
As one of the premier destinations for summer fun in Michigan since 1901, the Detroit Tigers will continue their tradition of providing quality, affordable family fun for fans of all ages. Comerica Park offers unique opportunities for fans to engage with the club’s storied history and past champions. This summer will showcase a series of summer celebrations including the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Series champions and the number retirement ceremonies for Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, who were recently elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.
Tigers greats Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Secure tickets to both retirement ceremonies that feature corresponding replica Hall of Fame jersey giveaways on both days. Jack Morris’s number ‘47’ will be retired on Sunday, August 12 vs. Minnesota Twins and Alan Trammell’s number ‘3’ will be retired on Sunday, August 26 vs. Chicago White Sox. Fans can lock in their seats for both number retirement ceremonies with the Trammell and Morris Celebration Four-Pack, on sale now. This exclusive ticket package includes four games and starts at just $76. all fans who purchase this ticket package will receive exclusive replica Hall of Fame plaques of each Hall of Famer. For more information visit tigers.com/HOF.
This summer the Detroit Tigers will honor a significant milestone in club history with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship, September 7-9. The Tigers will pay tribute to the 1968 World Series team with a special pregame on-field ceremony on Saturday, September 8, when the club faces the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in that historic seven-game World Series. Featured 68’ inspired giveaways for the weekend include a pair of 1968 “Sock it to ‘em” socks on Friday, September 7, a 1968 replica road jersey on Saturday, September 8 and a 1968 replica pennant on Sunday, September 9.
In 2018, the club will continue to host the following special events at Comerica Park: Kids Opening Day (April 15); the ever-popular Star Wars™ Night (May 11); “Pink Out the Park” (May 13); 48th Annual Polish-American Night (May 25); 24th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend (June 8-10) and 13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! (August 11).
The Tigers have planned over 25 giveaways for the season, in addition to 10 post-game fireworks extravaganzas, courtesy of Pepsi, following Friday night baseball in Detroit. The 2018 promotional giveaway schedule is highlighted by a series of collectible bobbleheads that pay tribute to four of the 1968 champions, Al Kaline (May 26), Bill Freehan (June 2), Willie Horton (July 7) and Mickey Lolich (August 25).
As part of “Chevy Youth Baseball Sunday Kids Days,” children can enjoy free rides on the Comerica Bank Carousel or the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, courtesy of Kroger, free face painting at Gates A and B, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, courtesy of Aquafina.
Several Detroit Tigers home games will feature special themed events, including unique premium ticket packages, with a ticket to an exciting Tigers game and a special premium item. All premium special themed events can be found at tigers.com/specialevents.
FOX Sports Detroit University Days include a game ticket, a Detroit Tigers baseball cap in the University’s team colors and a donation to the school’s scholarship fund.
Date Event Merchandise Purchase Link
6/27/18 Western Michigan University tigers.com/wmu
7/20/18 Central Michigan University tigers.com/cmu
7/21/18 Eastern Michigan University tigers.com/emu
7/31/18 Grand Valley State University tigers.com/gvsu
8/10/18 University of Michigan tigers.com/um
8/14/18 Oakland University tigers.com/ou
8/24/18 Michigan State University tigers.com/msu
9/18/18 Wayne State University tigers.com/wsu
9/20/18 University of Detroit Mercy tigers.com/udm
For the complete 2018 home schedule, including all the Tigers signature and special themed events, and promotional giveaways, visit tigers.com.
Fans looking to secure tickets to the best games this upcoming season can do so now by purchasing customizable ticket packages, including the six and 20-game flex plans. Flex plans start as low as $110 and fans can choose the games and seats they want. Plans that include an Opening Day ticket start as low as $15 per game. For complete 2018 season ticket information, visit tigers.com/seasons or call (313) 471-BALL (2255).
Individual game tickets, including Opening Day, go on sale Saturday, January 27 starting at 9:00 a.m. Tickets start as low as $12. Secure tickets to a summer of historic celebrations that will showcase the great tradition of Detroit Tigers baseball. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office* on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).
*Fans must present a valid form of payment for tickets (cash or credit card with a valid ID).
Detroit Tigers 2018 Promotional Giveaways
Date Promotional Giveaway Quantity Sponsor
Saturday, March 31 Magnetic Schedule 10,000 Fans
Saturday, April 14 April in the D Skyline Beanie 10,000 Fans FOX Sports Detroit
Sunday, April 15 Kids Opening Day Item All Kids Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Saturday, May 12 1968 Tote Bag 20,000 Fans MLB Network
Sunday, May 13 Mothers Day / Pink out the Park Hat 10,000 Fans Kroger
Saturday, May 26 Al Kaline 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Pepsi
Sunday, May 27 Nick Castellanos Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Detroit Medical Center
Friday, June 1 Pure Michigan Koozie 10,000 Fans Pure Michigan
Saturday, June 2 Bill Freehan 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Frito-Lay
Sunday, June 3 Play Ball Weekend All Kids MLB
Saturday, June 9 Negro Leagues Tribute Game Stars Hat 10,000 Fans Comerica Bank
Sunday, June 10 Kids Coin Bank All Kids
Friday, July 6 Patriotic Pitcher 10,000 Fans (21+ years) Miller Lite
Saturday, July 7 Willie Horton 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Dunkin Donuts
Sunday, July 8 Kids Item All Kids St. Joseph Mercy Health System
Friday, July 20 Floppy Hat 10,000 Fans
Saturday, July 21 Ron Gardenhire Gnome 10,000 Fans Pepsi
Sunday, July 22 Kids Back To School Water Bottle All Kids Kroger
Friday, July 27 Premo Tote Bag Giveaway Premo Brands
Sunday, July 29 Kids Back To School Item All Kids
Saturday, August 11 Fiesta Tigres Hat 10,000 Fans (21+ years) Miller Lite
Sunday, August 12 Jack Morris HOF Replica Jersey 10,000 Fans
Saturday, August 25 Mickey Lolich 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Delta Air Lines
Sunday, August 26 Alan Trammell HOF Replica Jersey 10,000 Fans
Friday, Sept. 7 1968 “Sock It To ‘Em” Socks 10,000 Fans Comerica Bank
Saturday, Sept. 8 1968 Replica Road Jersey 20,000 Fans Comerica Bank
Sunday, Sept. 9 1968 Replica Pennant All Kids Comerica Bank
Saturday, Sept. 22 Visit Central Florida Item 10,000 Fans Visit Central Florida
Sunday, Sept. 23 Kids Compression Sleeve All Kids
Detroit Tigers 2018 Special Events
Date Special Event Sponsor
Thursday, March 29 Opening Day
Sunday, April 1 Easter
Friday, April 13 Love Your Melon Ticket Package
Saturday, April 14 April in the D FOX Sports Detroit
Swimmers Night Ticket Package
Sunday, April 15 Kids Opening Day Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
Thursday, April 19 Class Outside “Journalism Day” * Oakland University
Saturday, April 21 Girl Scouts Day Ticket Package*
Sunday, April 22 Earth Day Ticket Package
Wednesday, May 2 Class Outside “Career Day”* Oakland University
Friday, May 11 Star Wars Night
Star Wars Night Ticket Package*
Saturday, May 12 On-Field Photo Day (BP CXL) Ballpark Brands
Sunday, May 13 7th Annual Pink Out The Park Kroger
Pink Out The Park Ticket Package*
Mothers Day
Monday, May 14 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*
Tuesday, May 15 Firefighters Night Ticket Package*
Wednesday, May 16 Class Outside “Math Day”* Oakland University
Friday, May 25 Friday Night Fireworks (begin) Pepsi
Polish American Night Winter Sausage
Polish American Night Ticket Package*
Monday, May 28 Memorial Day / Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition
Wednesday, May 30 Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package*
Thursday, May 31 Class Outside “Weather Day”* Oakland University
June 1 – June 3 Play Ball Weekend Chevrolet / MLB
Friday, June 1 Pure Michigan Night Pure Michigan
Pure Michigan Night Ticket Package*
Saturday, June 2 Play Ball Pre-Game On-Field Clinic (BP CXL)
June 8 – June 10 16th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend Comerica Bank
Saturday, June 9 24th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game Comerica Bank
Tuesday, June 12 Canadian Tigers Fan Ticket Package*
Wednesday, June 13 Teacher Appreciation Night Ticket Package*
Tuesday, June 26 Henry Ford Night
Wednesday, June 27 FSD University Days – Western Michigan University* FOX Sports Detroit
Friday, July 6 Patriotic Night / Armed Forces Day
Friday, July 20 FSD University Days – Central Michigan University* FOX Sports Detroit
Saturday, July 21 FSD University Days – Eastern Michigan University* FOX Sports Detroit
Sunday, July 22 Boy Scouts Day Ticket Package*
Saturday, July 28 Detroit Tigers Second Annual Kids Club Day
Yooper Night Ticket Package*
Tuesday, July 31 FSD University Days – Grand Valley State University* (Not FSD)
Friday, August 10 Fiesta Tigres Honoree appearance Miller Lite
FSD University Days – University of Michigan* FOX Sports Detroit
Saturday, August 11 13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! Miller Lite
¡Fiesta Tigres! Ticket Package *
Sunday, August 12 Jack Morris Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony
Tuesday, August 14 FSD University Days – Oakland University* FOX Sports Detroit
Wednesday, August 15 Yoga Day Ticket Package* Lululemon
Tuesday, August 21 Bike Night Ticket Package*
Thursday, August 23 Grandparents Day Ticket Package
Friday, August 24 FSD University Days – Michigan State University* FOX Sports Detroit
Sunday, August 26 Alan Trammell Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony
Friday, September 7, Health Care Professionals Ticket Package*
September 7 – September 9 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Champions Comerica Bank
Saturday, September 8 50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game On-Field Ceremony Comerica Bank
Alternate Uniforms
Sunday, September 9 50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game Concourse Q&A Comerica Bank
Tuesday, September 11 First Responders Night BELFOR Property Restoration
Monday, September 17 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*
Tuesday, September 18 FSD University Days – Wayne State University FOX Sports Detroit
Wednesday, September 19 Class Outside Series “Career Day #2”* Oakland University
Thursday, September 20 FSD University Days – University of Detroit Mercy* FOX Sports Detroit
September 21 – September 23 Fan Appreciation Weekend
Friday, September 21 Irish Heritage Night
Irish Heritage Night Ticket Package*
Saturday, September 22 Oktoberfest Ticket Package*
Sunday, September 23 MS Society Ticket Package**
* Denotes Special Event ticket required
**Denotes private event ticket package (not open to public purchase)
Fireworks
Friday Night Fireworks (10 Shows beginning on May 25) Pepsi