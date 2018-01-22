CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – With the 2018 season right around the corner, the club announced today the lineup of promotional giveaways, along with their signature and special themed events. Additionally, individual game tickets for the 2018 Detroit Tigers season will go on sale Saturday, January 27 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office* on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

 

As one of the premier destinations for summer fun in Michigan since 1901, the Detroit Tigers will continue their tradition of providing quality, affordable family fun for fans of all ages. Comerica Park offers unique opportunities for fans to engage with the club’s storied history and past champions. This summer will showcase a series of summer celebrations including the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Series champions and the number retirement ceremonies for Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, who were recently elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

 

Tigers greats Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Secure tickets to both retirement ceremonies that feature corresponding replica Hall of Fame jersey giveaways on both days. Jack Morris’s number ‘47’ will be retired on Sunday, August 12 vs. Minnesota Twins and Alan Trammell’s number ‘3’ will be retired on Sunday, August 26 vs. Chicago White Sox. Fans can lock in their seats for both number retirement ceremonies with the Trammell and Morris Celebration Four-Pack, on sale now. This exclusive ticket package includes four games and starts at just $76. all fans who purchase this ticket package will receive exclusive replica Hall of Fame plaques of each Hall of Famer. For more information visit tigers.com/HOF.

 

This summer the Detroit Tigers will honor a significant milestone in club history with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship, September 7-9. The Tigers will pay tribute to the 1968 World Series team with a special pregame on-field ceremony on Saturday, September 8, when the club faces the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in that historic seven-game World Series. Featured 68’ inspired giveaways for the weekend include a pair of 1968 “Sock it to ‘em” socks on Friday, September 7, a 1968 replica road jersey on Saturday, September 8 and a 1968 replica pennant on Sunday, September 9.

 

In 2018, the club will continue to host the following special events at Comerica Park: Kids Opening Day (April 15); the ever-popular Star Wars™ Night (May 11); “Pink Out the Park” (May 13); 48th Annual Polish-American Night (May 25); 24th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend (June 8-10) and 13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! (August 11).

 

The Tigers have planned over 25 giveaways for the season, in addition to 10 post-game fireworks extravaganzas, courtesy of Pepsi, following Friday night baseball in Detroit. The 2018 promotional giveaway schedule is highlighted by a series of collectible bobbleheads that pay tribute to four of the 1968 champions, Al Kaline (May 26), Bill Freehan (June 2), Willie Horton (July 7) and Mickey Lolich (August 25).

 

As part of “Chevy Youth Baseball Sunday Kids Days,” children can enjoy free rides on the Comerica Bank Carousel or the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, courtesy of Kroger, free face painting at Gates A and B, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, courtesy of Aquafina.

Several Detroit Tigers home games will feature special themed events, including unique premium ticket packages, with a ticket to an exciting Tigers game and a special premium item. All premium special themed events can be found at tigers.com/specialevents.

 

FOX Sports Detroit University Days include a game ticket, a Detroit Tigers baseball cap in the University’s team colors and a donation to the school’s scholarship fund.

FOX Sports Detroit University Days

Date                    Event                                                          Merchandise Purchase Link
6/27/18               Western Michigan University                           tigers.com/wmu

7/20/18               Central Michigan University                           tigers.com/cmu

7/21/18               Eastern Michigan University                           tigers.com/emu

7/31/18               Grand Valley State University                           tigers.com/gvsu

8/10/18               University of Michigan                                 tigers.com/um

8/14/18               Oakland University                                      tigers.com/ou

8/24/18               Michigan State University                            tigers.com/msu

9/18/18               Wayne State University                               tigers.com/wsu

9/20/18               University of Detroit Mercy                            tigers.com/udm

 

For the complete 2018 home schedule, including all the Tigers signature and special themed events, and promotional giveaways, visit tigers.com.

 

Fans looking to secure tickets to the best games this upcoming season can do so now by purchasing customizable ticket packages, including the six and 20-game flex plans. Flex plans start as low as $110 and fans can choose the games and seats they want. Plans that include an Opening Day ticket start as low as $15 per game. For complete 2018 season ticket information, visit tigers.com/seasons or call (313) 471-BALL (2255).

 

Individual game tickets, including Opening Day, go on sale Saturday, January 27 starting at 9:00 a.m. Tickets start as low as $12. Secure tickets to a summer of historic celebrations that will showcase the great tradition of Detroit Tigers baseball. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office* on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

 

*Fans must present a valid form of payment for tickets (cash or credit card with a valid ID).


Detroit Tigers 2018 Promotional Giveaways

 

Date                              Promotional Giveaway                                      Quantity                                      Sponsor

Saturday, March 31         Magnetic Schedule                                      10,000 Fans

Saturday, April 14          April in the D Skyline Beanie                                      10,000 Fans                                      FOX Sports Detroit

Sunday, April 15            Kids Opening Day Item                                      All Kids                                      Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Saturday, May 12           1968 Tote Bag                                      20,000 Fans                                      MLB Network

Sunday, May 13             Mothers Day / Pink out the Park Hat                                      10,000 Fans                                      Kroger

Saturday, May 26           Al Kaline 1968 Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans                                      Pepsi

Sunday, May 27             Nick Castellanos Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans                                      Detroit Medical Center

Friday, June 1                 Pure Michigan Koozie                                      10,000 Fans                                      Pure Michigan

Saturday, June 2             Bill Freehan 1968 Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans                                      Frito-Lay

Sunday, June 3               Play Ball Weekend                                      All Kids                                      MLB

Saturday, June 9             Negro Leagues Tribute Game Stars Hat                                      10,000 Fans                                      Comerica Bank

Sunday, June 10             Kids Coin Bank                                                        All Kids

Friday, July 6                 Patriotic Pitcher                                      10,000 Fans (21+ years)                                      Miller Lite

Saturday, July 7              Willie Horton 1968 Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans                                      Dunkin Donuts

Sunday, July 8                Kids Item                                      All Kids                                      St. Joseph Mercy Health System

Friday, July 20               Floppy Hat                                      10,000 Fans

Saturday, July 21            Ron Gardenhire Gnome                                      10,000 Fans                                      Pepsi

Sunday, July 22              Kids Back To School Water Bottle                                      All Kids                                      Kroger

Friday, July 27               Premo Tote Bag Giveaway                                                                              Premo Brands

Sunday, July 29              Kids Back To School Item                                      All Kids

Saturday, August 11        Fiesta Tigres Hat                                      10,000 Fans (21+ years)                                       Miller Lite

Sunday, August 12          Jack Morris HOF Replica Jersey                                      10,000 Fans

Saturday, August 25        Mickey Lolich 1968 Bobblehead                                       10,000 Fans                                       Delta Air Lines

Sunday, August 26          Alan Trammell HOF Replica Jersey                                      10,000 Fans

Friday, Sept. 7                1968 “Sock It To ‘Em” Socks                                      10,000 Fans                                      Comerica Bank

Saturday, Sept. 8             1968 Replica Road Jersey                                      20,000 Fans                                      Comerica Bank

Sunday, Sept. 9               1968 Replica Pennant                                      All Kids                                      Comerica Bank

Saturday, Sept. 22           Visit Central Florida Item                                      10,000 Fans                                      Visit Central Florida

Sunday, Sept. 23             Kids Compression Sleeve                                      All Kids

 

Detroit Tigers 2018 Special Events

 

Date                                              Special Event                                                  Sponsor

Thursday, March 29                     Opening Day

Sunday, April 1                             Easter

Friday, April 13                            Love Your Melon Ticket Package

Saturday, April 14                        April in the D                                 FOX Sports Detroit

Swimmers Night Ticket Package

Sunday, April 15                           Kids Opening Day                                                      Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Thursday, April 19                       Class Outside “Journalism Day” *                                                      Oakland University

Saturday, April 21                        Girl Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Sunday, April 22                           Earth Day Ticket Package

Wednesday, May 2                       Class Outside “Career Day”*         Oakland University

Friday, May 11                             Star Wars Night

Star Wars Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, May 12                         On-Field Photo Day (BP CXL)           Ballpark Brands

Sunday, May 13                            7th Annual Pink Out The Park                             Kroger

Pink Out The Park Ticket Package*

Mothers Day

Monday, May 14                          Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, May 15                          Firefighters Night Ticket Package*

Wednesday, May 16                     Class Outside “Math Day”*           Oakland University

Friday, May 25                             Friday Night Fireworks (begin)                            Pepsi

Polish American Night                         Winter Sausage

Polish American Night Ticket Package*

Monday, May 28                          Memorial Day / Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition

Wednesday, May 30                     Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package*

Thursday, May 31                         Class Outside “Weather Day”*                                                      Oakland University

June 1 – June 3                             Play Ball Weekend                             Chevrolet / MLB

Friday, June 1                               Pure Michigan Night                              Pure Michigan

Pure Michigan Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, June 2                           Play Ball Pre-Game On-Field Clinic (BP CXL)

June 8 – June 10                           16th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend Comerica Bank

Saturday, June 9                           24th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game    Comerica Bank

Tuesday, June 12                          Canadian Tigers Fan Ticket Package*

Wednesday, June 13                     Teacher Appreciation Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, June 26                          Henry Ford Night

Wednesday, June 27                     FSD University Days – Western Michigan University*                                   FOX Sports Detroit

Friday, July 6                                Patriotic Night / Armed Forces Day

Friday, July 20                              FSD University Days – Central Michigan University*                                                      FOX Sports Detroit

Saturday, July 21                          FSD University Days – Eastern Michigan University*                                                      FOX Sports Detroit

Sunday, July 22                            Boy Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Saturday, July 28                          Detroit Tigers Second Annual Kids Club Day

Yooper Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, July 31                           FSD University Days – Grand Valley State University*                                   (Not FSD)

Friday, August 10                         Fiesta Tigres Honoree appearance               Miller Lite

FSD University Days – University of Michigan*  FOX Sports Detroit

Saturday, August 11                     13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!                           Miller Lite

¡Fiesta Tigres! Ticket Package *

Sunday, August 12                       Jack Morris Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Tuesday, August 14                      FSD University Days – Oakland University*        FOX Sports Detroit

Wednesday, August 15                 Yoga Day Ticket Package*                          Lululemon

Tuesday, August 21                      Bike Night Ticket Package*

Thursday, August 23                    Grandparents Day Ticket Package

Friday, August 24                         FSD University Days – Michigan State University*                                                       FOX Sports Detroit

Sunday, August 26                       Alan Trammell Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Friday, September 7,                    Health Care Professionals Ticket Package*

September 7 – September 9          50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Champions                                                      Comerica Bank

Saturday, September 8                  50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game On-Field Ceremony                                     Comerica Bank

Alternate Uniforms

Sunday, September 9                    50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game Concourse Q&A                                             Comerica Bank

Tuesday, September 11                First Responders Night BELFOR Property Restoration

Monday, September 17                 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, September 18                FSD University Days – Wayne State University   FOX Sports Detroit

Wednesday, September 19           Class Outside Series “Career Day #2”*           Oakland University

Thursday, September 20               FSD University Days – University of Detroit Mercy*                                                      FOX Sports Detroit

September 21 – September 23      Fan Appreciation Weekend

Friday, September 21                   Irish Heritage Night

Irish Heritage Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, September 22                Oktoberfest Ticket Package*

Sunday, September 23                  MS Society Ticket Package**

 

* Denotes Special Event ticket required

**Denotes private event ticket package (not open to public purchase)

 

Fireworks

Friday Night Fireworks       (10 Shows beginning on May 25)                                                                                        Pepsi

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch