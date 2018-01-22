DETROIT – With the 2018 season right around the corner, the club announced today the lineup of promotional giveaways, along with their signature and special themed events. Additionally, individual game tickets for the 2018 Detroit Tigers season will go on sale Saturday, January 27 beginning at 9:00 a.m. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office* on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

As one of the premier destinations for summer fun in Michigan since 1901, the Detroit Tigers will continue their tradition of providing quality, affordable family fun for fans of all ages. Comerica Park offers unique opportunities for fans to engage with the club’s storied history and past champions. This summer will showcase a series of summer celebrations including the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Series champions and the number retirement ceremonies for Alan Trammell and Jack Morris, who were recently elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Tigers greats Alan Trammell and Jack Morris are headed to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Secure tickets to both retirement ceremonies that feature corresponding replica Hall of Fame jersey giveaways on both days. Jack Morris’s number ‘47’ will be retired on Sunday, August 12 vs. Minnesota Twins and Alan Trammell’s number ‘3’ will be retired on Sunday, August 26 vs. Chicago White Sox. Fans can lock in their seats for both number retirement ceremonies with the Trammell and Morris Celebration Four-Pack, on sale now. This exclusive ticket package includes four games and starts at just $76. all fans who purchase this ticket package will receive exclusive replica Hall of Fame plaques of each Hall of Famer. For more information visit tigers.com/HOF.

This summer the Detroit Tigers will honor a significant milestone in club history with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Championship, September 7-9. The Tigers will pay tribute to the 1968 World Series team with a special pregame on-field ceremony on Saturday, September 8, when the club faces the St. Louis Cardinals, the Tigers opponent in that historic seven-game World Series. Featured 68’ inspired giveaways for the weekend include a pair of 1968 “Sock it to ‘em” socks on Friday, September 7, a 1968 replica road jersey on Saturday, September 8 and a 1968 replica pennant on Sunday, September 9.

In 2018, the club will continue to host the following special events at Comerica Park: Kids Opening Day (April 15); the ever-popular Star Wars™ Night (May 11); “Pink Out the Park” (May 13); 48th Annual Polish-American Night (May 25); 24th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend (June 8-10) and 13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! (August 11).

The Tigers have planned over 25 giveaways for the season, in addition to 10 post-game fireworks extravaganzas, courtesy of Pepsi, following Friday night baseball in Detroit. The 2018 promotional giveaway schedule is highlighted by a series of collectible bobbleheads that pay tribute to four of the 1968 champions, Al Kaline (May 26), Bill Freehan (June 2), Willie Horton (July 7) and Mickey Lolich (August 25).

As part of “Chevy Youth Baseball Sunday Kids Days,” children can enjoy free rides on the Comerica Bank Carousel or the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, courtesy of Kroger, free face painting at Gates A and B, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, courtesy of Aquafina.

Several Detroit Tigers home games will feature special themed events, including unique premium ticket packages, with a ticket to an exciting Tigers game and a special premium item. All premium special themed events can be found at tigers.com/specialevents.

FOX Sports Detroit University Days include a game ticket, a Detroit Tigers baseball cap in the University’s team colors and a donation to the school’s scholarship fund.

Date Event Merchandise Purchase Link

6/27/18 Western Michigan University tigers.com/wmu

7/20/18 Central Michigan University tigers.com/cmu

7/21/18 Eastern Michigan University tigers.com/emu

7/31/18 Grand Valley State University tigers.com/gvsu

8/10/18 University of Michigan tigers.com/um

8/14/18 Oakland University tigers.com/ou

8/24/18 Michigan State University tigers.com/msu

9/18/18 Wayne State University tigers.com/wsu

9/20/18 University of Detroit Mercy tigers.com/udm

For the complete 2018 home schedule, including all the Tigers signature and special themed events, and promotional giveaways, visit tigers.com.

Fans looking to secure tickets to the best games this upcoming season can do so now by purchasing customizable ticket packages, including the six and 20-game flex plans. Flex plans start as low as $110 and fans can choose the games and seats they want. Plans that include an Opening Day ticket start as low as $15 per game. For complete 2018 season ticket information, visit tigers.com/seasons or call (313) 471-BALL (2255).

Individual game tickets, including Opening Day, go on sale Saturday, January 27 starting at 9:00 a.m. Tickets start as low as $12. Secure tickets to a summer of historic celebrations that will showcase the great tradition of Detroit Tigers baseball. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets at the Comerica Park Box Office* on Witherell Street, online at tigers.com, or by calling 866-66-TIGER (84437).

*Fans must present a valid form of payment for tickets (cash or credit card with a valid ID).





Detroit Tigers 2018 Promotional Giveaways

Date Promotional Giveaway Quantity Sponsor

Saturday, March 31 Magnetic Schedule 10,000 Fans

Saturday, April 14 April in the D Skyline Beanie 10,000 Fans FOX Sports Detroit

Sunday, April 15 Kids Opening Day Item All Kids Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Saturday, May 12 1968 Tote Bag 20,000 Fans MLB Network

Sunday, May 13 Mothers Day / Pink out the Park Hat 10,000 Fans Kroger

Saturday, May 26 Al Kaline 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Pepsi

Sunday, May 27 Nick Castellanos Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Detroit Medical Center

Friday, June 1 Pure Michigan Koozie 10,000 Fans Pure Michigan

Saturday, June 2 Bill Freehan 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Frito-Lay

Sunday, June 3 Play Ball Weekend All Kids MLB

Saturday, June 9 Negro Leagues Tribute Game Stars Hat 10,000 Fans Comerica Bank

Sunday, June 10 Kids Coin Bank All Kids

Friday, July 6 Patriotic Pitcher 10,000 Fans (21+ years) Miller Lite

Saturday, July 7 Willie Horton 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Dunkin Donuts

Sunday, July 8 Kids Item All Kids St. Joseph Mercy Health System

Friday, July 20 Floppy Hat 10,000 Fans

Saturday, July 21 Ron Gardenhire Gnome 10,000 Fans Pepsi

Sunday, July 22 Kids Back To School Water Bottle All Kids Kroger

Friday, July 27 Premo Tote Bag Giveaway Premo Brands

Sunday, July 29 Kids Back To School Item All Kids

Saturday, August 11 Fiesta Tigres Hat 10,000 Fans (21+ years) Miller Lite

Sunday, August 12 Jack Morris HOF Replica Jersey 10,000 Fans

Saturday, August 25 Mickey Lolich 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans Delta Air Lines

Sunday, August 26 Alan Trammell HOF Replica Jersey 10,000 Fans

Friday, Sept. 7 1968 “Sock It To ‘Em” Socks 10,000 Fans Comerica Bank

Saturday, Sept. 8 1968 Replica Road Jersey 20,000 Fans Comerica Bank

Sunday, Sept. 9 1968 Replica Pennant All Kids Comerica Bank

Saturday, Sept. 22 Visit Central Florida Item 10,000 Fans Visit Central Florida

Sunday, Sept. 23 Kids Compression Sleeve All Kids

Detroit Tigers 2018 Special Events

Date Special Event Sponsor

Thursday, March 29 Opening Day

Sunday, April 1 Easter

Friday, April 13 Love Your Melon Ticket Package

Saturday, April 14 April in the D FOX Sports Detroit

Swimmers Night Ticket Package

Sunday, April 15 Kids Opening Day Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Thursday, April 19 Class Outside “Journalism Day” * Oakland University

Saturday, April 21 Girl Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Sunday, April 22 Earth Day Ticket Package

Wednesday, May 2 Class Outside “Career Day”* Oakland University

Friday, May 11 Star Wars Night

Star Wars Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, May 12 On-Field Photo Day (BP CXL) Ballpark Brands

Sunday, May 13 7th Annual Pink Out The Park Kroger

Pink Out The Park Ticket Package*

Mothers Day

Monday, May 14 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, May 15 Firefighters Night Ticket Package*

Wednesday, May 16 Class Outside “Math Day”* Oakland University

Friday, May 25 Friday Night Fireworks (begin) Pepsi

Polish American Night Winter Sausage

Polish American Night Ticket Package*

Monday, May 28 Memorial Day / Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition

Wednesday, May 30 Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package*

Thursday, May 31 Class Outside “Weather Day”* Oakland University

June 1 – June 3 Play Ball Weekend Chevrolet / MLB

Friday, June 1 Pure Michigan Night Pure Michigan

Pure Michigan Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, June 2 Play Ball Pre-Game On-Field Clinic (BP CXL)

June 8 – June 10 16th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend Comerica Bank

Saturday, June 9 24th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game Comerica Bank

Tuesday, June 12 Canadian Tigers Fan Ticket Package*

Wednesday, June 13 Teacher Appreciation Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, June 26 Henry Ford Night

Wednesday, June 27 FSD University Days – Western Michigan University* FOX Sports Detroit

Friday, July 6 Patriotic Night / Armed Forces Day

Friday, July 20 FSD University Days – Central Michigan University* FOX Sports Detroit

Saturday, July 21 FSD University Days – Eastern Michigan University* FOX Sports Detroit

Sunday, July 22 Boy Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Saturday, July 28 Detroit Tigers Second Annual Kids Club Day

Yooper Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, July 31 FSD University Days – Grand Valley State University* (Not FSD)

Friday, August 10 Fiesta Tigres Honoree appearance Miller Lite

FSD University Days – University of Michigan* FOX Sports Detroit

Saturday, August 11 13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres! Miller Lite

¡Fiesta Tigres! Ticket Package *

Sunday, August 12 Jack Morris Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Tuesday, August 14 FSD University Days – Oakland University* FOX Sports Detroit

Wednesday, August 15 Yoga Day Ticket Package* Lululemon

Tuesday, August 21 Bike Night Ticket Package*

Thursday, August 23 Grandparents Day Ticket Package

Friday, August 24 FSD University Days – Michigan State University* FOX Sports Detroit

Sunday, August 26 Alan Trammell Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Friday, September 7, Health Care Professionals Ticket Package*

September 7 – September 9 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Champions Comerica Bank

Saturday, September 8 50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game On-Field Ceremony Comerica Bank

Alternate Uniforms

Sunday, September 9 50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game Concourse Q&A Comerica Bank

Tuesday, September 11 First Responders Night BELFOR Property Restoration

Monday, September 17 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, September 18 FSD University Days – Wayne State University FOX Sports Detroit

Wednesday, September 19 Class Outside Series “Career Day #2”* Oakland University

Thursday, September 20 FSD University Days – University of Detroit Mercy* FOX Sports Detroit

September 21 – September 23 Fan Appreciation Weekend

Friday, September 21 Irish Heritage Night

Irish Heritage Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, September 22 Oktoberfest Ticket Package*

Sunday, September 23 MS Society Ticket Package**

* Denotes Special Event ticket required

**Denotes private event ticket package (not open to public purchase)

Fireworks

Friday Night Fireworks (10 Shows beginning on May 25) Pepsi