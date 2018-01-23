CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
EAST LANSING, MI - JANUARY 19: Former Major League Baseball Player and current TV analyst and personality Alex Rodriguez smiles as he walks off the court after the game between the Michigan State Spartans and Indiana Hoosiers game at Breslin Center on January 19, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Alex Rodriguez is taking over for Aaron Boone again, this time moving into the ESPN booth for Sunday Night Baseball.

ESPN announced Tuesday that A-Rod was joining its crew as an analyst. The former star slugger will become a rare, two-network announcer — he will continue as a studio analyst for Fox Sports in the postseason.

Rodriguez fills the ESPN spot held last season by Boone, hired last month to manage the New York Yankees.

Boone hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 7 in the 2003 AL Championship Series against Boston, but the third baseman tore up his knee in the offseason and missed a year.

Rodriguez became his replacement with the Yankees, acquired from Texas in a trade before the 2004 season. Rodriguez stayed with the team through 2016, hit 696 career home runs and now works for the club as an adviser.
