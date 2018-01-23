(credit: istock)

NOVI (WWJ) – A metro Detroit man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening to shoot-up CNN headquarters.

Nineteen-year-old Brandon Griesemer, of Novi, was arrested last week and charged with transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort and threat to injure, for threatening to kill CNN employees over “fake news.”

Click here to see the complaint (.pdf format)

The government says Griesemer made approximately 22 calls to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters between January 9 and 10 — four of which were threatening.

According to the complaint, Griesemer allegedly called CNN at 3:06 p.m. on Jan. 9 and told the operator: “Fake news. I’m coming to gun you all down. F*** you, f*****’ n******,” and hung up.

About three minutes later, Griesemer allegedly called CNN again, this time making disparaging remarks about the network and saying employees should kill themselves. “I’m on my way right now to gun the f*****’ CNN cast down. F*** you,” he said.

When the operator asked for his name, according to the complaint, he responded “F*** y ou. I am coming to kill you,” and hung up.

Griesemer allegedly called again 30 minutes later, the complaint says, whispering more disparaging remarks. “I’m coming for you CNN. I’m smarter than you. More powerful than you. I have more guns than you. More manpower. Your cast is about to get gunned down in a matter of hours.” He then hung up.

The following day, Griesemer allegedly called CNN at 6:37 p.m., according to the complaint, and made disparaging comments about Jewish people. “You are going down. I have a gun and I am coming to Georgia right now to go to the CNN headquarters to f****** gun every single last one of you. I have a team of people. It’s going to be great, man … You gotta get prepared for this one buddy.” He then hung up.

Authorities say they linked the phone number used to make the threats to an account owned by Griesemer’s father. When investigators called another number associated with the account, a person who identified himself as “Brandon” answered the phone. Investigators were recording that conversation and compared the audio against recordings of the threatening phone calls. The voices sounded like the same person, according to the complaint.

This isn’t the first time authorities have been in contact with Griesemer. Last September, he allegedly used the same phone number to call the Islamic Center of Ann Arbor and make disparaging remarks about the mosque and Muslims, according to the complaint. Investigators linked the phone number to Gresemer’s residence, and he admitted to placing the call, according to the complaint, saying he was angry at the time.

Griesemer, a part-time grocery worker, was released Friday after posting a $10,000 bond. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted as charged.