Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements during his sentencing hearing after being accused of molesting more than 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University where he had a sports-medicine practice. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – A sentencing hearing for a former sports doctor who sexually assaulted young gymnasts may be nearing the end.

Larry Nassar is due back in a Lansing, Michigan, courtroom Tuesday. More than 120 girls and women, including former Olympic gold medalists, have confronted him or had statements read on their behalf over five emotional days of sentencing.

At least 35 more victims want to speak.

Nassar already has been sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes. Under a plea deal, he will get a minimum of 25 to 40 years for digitally penetrating girls under the guise of medical treatment between 1998 and 2015.

The sentencing has taken on a #MeToo momentum, though the case predates the uproar over Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. It began with a 2016 Indianapolis Star investigation of how USA Gymnastics handled sexual abuse allegations against coaches. That prompted former gymnast Rachael Denhollander to alert the newspaper to Nassar’s abuse.

“I knew this was the time,” Denhollander said. “One anonymous, quiet voice was not going to be enough. I was 100 percent confident there were other victims speaking up and being silenced.”

From there, the number of victims coming forward continued to grow, getting another jolt with the sentencing that began last week. Originally, fewer than 90 women and girls were expected to give statements.

Although they can choose to remain anonymous, many of the accusers — some of them minors — have opted to make their names public. Some have had others read statements on their behalf.

On Friday, Olympians Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber made a surprise appearance in court, allowing their names to be used.

“My dream is that one day, everyone will know what the words ‘Me too’ signify, but they will be educated and able to protect themselves from predators like Larry,” Raisman, 23, said.

On Monday, physical therapist and former gymnast Marta Stern said she originally wanted to remain anonymous “out of fear of how it would affect my life, my loved ones and my career.”

“However, I will no longer let you have control over me. I will not let you win,” she told Nassar.

Ingham County Circuit Judge Rosemarie Aquilina addresses each victim after she speaks, serving almost as a therapist. She calls the group of victims an “army,” and the courtroom often breaks into applause.

“You’re sister survivors and you are going through incomprehensible lengths, emotions and soul-searching to put your words together … to make people listen,” the judge told Clasina Syrovy. “He’s the one that needs to be ashamed. Release the shame, embarrassment, guilt that you said you have here and now.”

The case has triggered calls for the resignation of Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon, while the state’s attorney general has agreed to review how the university handled complaints against Nassar. And three key members of the board that oversees USA Gymnastics resigned Monday, 10 months after former President Steve Penny quit after critics said the organization failed to protect gymnasts from abusive coaches and Nassar. USA Gymnastics also announced the suspension of former women’s national team coach John Geddert, the owner of a gymnastics club where Nassar sexually abused girls near Lansing, Michigan.

