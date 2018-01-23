CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say the remains of a child that were unearthed from an unmarked gravesite at a Michigan cemetery may have been there for decades.

Michigan State Police spokesman Lt. Dave Kaiser says the remains were exposed Friday at Gracelawn Cemetery in Flint while workers were digging another grave. Kaiser says the unmarked grave is believed to be 20 or 30 years old and the remains were of a baby or small child.

Kaiser tells The Flint Journal that investigators are working with Gracelawn Cemetery’s owners in hopes of finding old records that would help identify the remains in the grave. Police say a wooden casket was found in the ground where the remains were found.

