Filed Under:detroit, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police have released a suspect sketch as they search for a man wanted for murder in Detroit.

composite suspect homicide 1 23 2018 e1516813925872 Detroit Police Release Sketch Of Man Wanted For Murder

(Sketch: Detroit police)

According to police, the 37-year-old male victim was found dead inside of a home in the 2100 block of McPherson on the city’s east side, the evening of Thursday, December 21. Police said the man had been fatally shot.

An investigation was launched, but the case remained unsolved into the new year.

Later a witness came forward and provided information to police describing the following suspect, seen in a composite sketch released to the media on Wednesday:

He is a black male, 27-30 years old, around 6 feet tall, 150 lbs, with dark brown eyes, a light complexion, narrow face, black mustache and goatee. He was last seen wearing a black skull-cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone who recognizes this man or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

