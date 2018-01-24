DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit church is in a fight against time to save a steeple from crashing to the ground.

The tip of the steeple at Fort Street Presbyterian Church, along Fort Street at 3rd Avenue, is leaning back toward the church building, some say at a 40 degree angle.

As a precaution, 3rd Avenue is closed between Congress and Fort. The sidewalk around church is also closed with yellow caution tape.

Some Detroit police officers were talking about the building Tuesday night saying a good gust of wind could make it fall.

The church was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a Michigan State Historic Site in 1971.

