Fiat Chrysler Workers To Get Big Bonuses
Mark Hackel, Macomb County Executive (L), Sergio Marchionne, CEO, Chrysler/Fiat (R) (credit: Paul Pytlowany/CBS 62)

(WWJ) There’s good news for thousands of Fiat Chrysler workers as the automaker announced today about 40,000 workers in North America will be receiving profit sharing checks.

And they’re a whopper: Every worker should get $5,500 as a result of the company making 4.3 billion dollars last year.

That’s a 50 percent increase from the previous year.

The profit-sharing checks are on top of a $2,000 bonus the workers will receive later this year as a result of the tax reform legislation.

That gives workers the same profit sharing slice of the pie that Ford workers are receiving — $7,500 each. GM’s earning report is expected next month.

The checks will arrive on Feb. 16, according to WWJ’s Jeff Gilbert.

 

