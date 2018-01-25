CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman #12 of the Michigan Wolverines dribbles up court against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the first half of the 2K Classic Championship at Madison Square Garden on November 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By MICHAEL MAROT/AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Vincent Edwards scored 30 points, Isaac Haas added 24 and No. 3 Purdue matched a school record with its 16 straight victory, using a late charge to finally get past No. 25 Michigan 92-88 on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers (20-2, 9-0 Big Ten) have won 20 consecutive games at Mackey Arena and are off to their best start in conference play since the NCAA Tournament began. It’s the fourth time Purdue has won 16 in a row, most recently 30 years ago.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman had career-high 26 points and Zavier Simpson added16 to lead Michigan (17-6, 6-4), which was swept by Purdue in the regular season for the first time since 2007-08.

And all it took to swing one of the most entertaining games this season was one small run.

Edwards’ 3 tied it at 68 with 9:08 to go. His teammates took the cue, scoring the next six points to turn to give the Boilermakers a 74-68 lead with 7:23 lead.

Duncan Robinson’s layup on the ensuing possession finally ended Michigan’s scoring drought, but Purdue answered Haas’ three-point play and two free throws from Carsen Edwards to make it 79-70.

Michigan played catch-up the rest of the way and couldn’t get closer than three.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The Wolverines certainly can play with the best in the Big Ten. They upset No. 4 Michigan State on the road two weeks ago and now have gone toe-to-toe twice with the Boilermakers. But with four conference losses already, they’ll need some major help to contend for a conference crown.

Purdue: Right now, the Boilers look unbeatable. They’ve been knocking down 3-pointers at an incredible rate, playing terrific defense and can beat teams with size. They are so versatile and experienced nothing seems to faze them, even when things don’t go according to script as was the case Thursday. Yet the still found a way to keep the streak intact.

KEY STATS

Michigan: Adbur-Rahkman also had six 3s. … Moritz Wagner had 15 points and Charles Matthews added 10…. The Wolverines shot 66.7 percent in the second half, 60.3 percent from the field for the game and were 13 of 23 on 3s. They also had a 25-21 rebounding edge. … Michigan has lost three straight at Purdue, where it last won in 2014.

Purdue: Vince Edwards also had five rebounds and five assists and Haas had six rebounds and three assists. … Carsen Edwards had 13 points. … The Boilermakers shot 62.0 percent in the game and were 11 of 20 on 3s. … Thursday marked the first time Purdue gave up more than 70 points in a game since allowing Maryland to score 75 on Dec. 1.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Will try to rebound from its second straight road loss when it hosts Northwestern on Monday.

Purdue: Can set a new school record for longest winning streak with a win at rival Indiana on Sunday.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch