DETROIT (AP) – A former federal agent has pleaded guilty to bribery and conspiracy in a case involving a suburban Detroit lawyer.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says 49-year-old Clifton Divers appeared Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit.
Authorities have said Divers used his position as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement — Homeland Security Investigations agent to obtain deferrals of deportations and other immigration benefits for non-citizen foreign nationals.
Attorney Charles Busse pleaded guilty in 2016 to bribery and conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax evasion and failing to report payments of more than $10,000.
Busse of Birmingham was accused of paying bribes for deportation deferrals and other benefits for clients. He was sentenced last year to three years in prison.
