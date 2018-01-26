CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Kim Kardashian participates in the phone bank onstage during 'One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief' at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

My greatest accomplishment on Twitter has to be the time I tweeted out the food going up in flames at Ford Field. It got more than 1 million views and made my phone run slower than a dial-up modem.

I have no idea how Kim Kardashian’s phone hasn’t blown up with the amount of love she gets on social media.

Thursday she did her best job at getting the world to see her nude body. She captioned the photo with a camera emoji. Do a girl a favor and check it out — If she runs out of Instagram followers, she may have to stand on the street and flash us. And it’s cold outside.

📸

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

With more than 3 million likes, I can’t even begin to think about how many notifications hit her phone.

Over the past few weeks, Ms. Kardashian has been doing her best when it comes to attempting to “break the Internet.”

I wonder how she has so much free time to take selfies when she and Kanye West just had their third child.

