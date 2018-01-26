LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Kim Kardashian participates in the phone bank onstage during 'One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief' at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images)

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

My greatest accomplishment on Twitter has to be the time I tweeted out the food going up in flames at Ford Field. It got more than 1 million views and made my phone run slower than a dial-up modem.

To make matters worse for the #lions. The food is on fire at Ford Field by the locker room. pic.twitter.com/aLFNDj4kc3 — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) September 24, 2017

I have no idea how Kim Kardashian’s phone hasn’t blown up with the amount of love she gets on social media.

Thursday she did her best job at getting the world to see her nude body. She captioned the photo with a camera emoji. Do a girl a favor and check it out — If she runs out of Instagram followers, she may have to stand on the street and flash us. And it’s cold outside.

📸 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

With more than 3 million likes, I can’t even begin to think about how many notifications hit her phone.

Over the past few weeks, Ms. Kardashian has been doing her best when it comes to attempting to “break the Internet.”

I wonder how she has so much free time to take selfies when she and Kanye West just had their third child.