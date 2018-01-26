It was a verbal traffic jam as the Metro Detroit region’s Big Four political leaders squared off at the Detroit Economic Club’s annual luncheon at the North American International Auto Show to talk about transit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appeared in the forum moderated by Carol Cain, CBS 62 Senior Producer/Host of “Michigan Matters,” to answer questions about the region.

The event, which is co-sponsored by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and CBS 62, was held at Cobo Center before a standing room only crowd of over 900.

Steve Grigorian, new President & CEO of DEC, oversaw the meeting and Gerry Anderson, President & CEO of DTE, the club’s new chairman, was on hand as well.

Regional transit was a top concern as they offered different opinions about what the road ahead would look like.

The event also included questions from leaders in the audience such as Florine Mark, President & CEO of The WW Group, who asked about helping children in Detroit have a better education and opportunities.

She referenced Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel who recently was in Detroit an talked about what transpired in the Windy City.

Sandy Hermanoff, who runs a public relations agency, asked what advice they would offer to President Donald Trump.

Patterson, the only Republican on the panel, answered Trump needed to lay off tweeting as a starting point.

Rod Alberts, Executive Director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association which stages the NAIAS, asked for comments on the auto industry and impact on the region.

Hackel mentioned the billions that the industry has invested in his county alone in recent years.

There was also talk about skyrocketing auto insurance rates in Detroit, Amazon and the Detroit bid which failed , and more.

