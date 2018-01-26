istock

EAST LANSING (WWJ/AP) – USA Gymnastics has confirmed that its entire board of directors will resign as requested by the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The move came Friday in the fallout from the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. The former USA Gymnastics sports doctor has been pleaded guilty to molesting girls and young women. Some of the nation’s top gymnasts, including Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Simone Biles and Jordyn Wieber, said they were among his victims.

The USOC had threatened to decertify the gymnastics organization, which besides picking U.S. national teams is the umbrella organization for hundreds of clubs across the country. A handful of board members had stepped down, but the USOC said a wholesale change was needed.

The USOC has also demanded much tighter reporting from USA Gymnastics on reforms it is making. It also required all USAG staff and board members to complete various safety and ethics training courses over the next six month.

This is just one piece as the dominoes continue to fall in connection with what’s being called the biggest sex abuse scandal in American sports history.

Also Friday, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Lou Anna K. Simon, and name Bill Beekman acting president of MSU. Earlier the same day, MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis announced to reporters that he too is leaving the university.

Michigan State students planned a Friday evening march to protest the university’s handling of the case.

In sentencing Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison, an Ingham County Circuit Count judge called the disgraced ex-doctor the “possibly the most prolific serial child sex abuser in history.” This sentence is on top of the 60 years he received on a federal child porn conviction.

[To Catch A Predator: How The Nassar Story Broke And What Happens Next At MSU]

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.