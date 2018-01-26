CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
MORE DOMINOES FALL AT MSU IN WAKE OF LARGEST SEX ABUSE SCANDAL IN HISTORY: ATHLETIC DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT | BOARD ACCEPTS PRESIDENT'S RESIGNATION, NAMES SUCCESSOR | PARENTS WONDER HOW THEY MISSED CLUES| REPORTER WHO BROKE STORY SAYS MSU CULPABLE|
Filed Under:Troy

TROY (WWJ) – A Detroit man is behind bars after he was busted stealing from Victoria’s Secret at the Somerset Collection.

anthony jarius banks Man Steals $400 Worth Of Lingerie From Somerset Mall Victorias Secret

Anthony Jarius Banks (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

According to Troy police, 33-year-old Anthony Banks was spotted by a loss prevention officer leaving the lingerie store with more than $400 in stolen merchandise last Thursday

Police found him still inside the mall, and he was taken into custody.

Along with the Victoria’s Secret loot, police said Banks had in his possession multiple fraudulent drivers licenses, a fraudulent United States Social Security Card, and a fraudulent credit/debit card, along with a tool bar and an anti-theft device removed from one of the pieces of merchandise he had stolen.

Police said Banks lied about his name and age — presenting one of his fake IDs  — but he was fingerprinted at the police station and identified.

Michigan Department of Corrections Records show Banks has been known to use more than a half-dozen aliases including “Brent Mayberry,” “Dean Devotes Evans” and “Williams Michael Bazel.”

His criminal history includes retail fraud, uttering and publishing, identity theft and unarmed robbery — with convictions  dating back to 2007, in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Banks was listed as a parole absconder as of June, 2016; and, police said, he had several felony and misdemeanor warrants at the time of his arrest.

In the Troy case he was charged with the following: Retail Fraud – 1st Degree, Possession of a Counterfeit Object, Identity Theft, Possession of Fraudulent Identification with Intent on Committing Identity Theft, Hinder and Obstruction of a Police Officer, and Possession of an Anti-Theft Detection Deterrent Devise.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch