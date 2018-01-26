TROY (WWJ) – A Detroit man is behind bars after he was busted stealing from Victoria’s Secret at the Somerset Collection.

According to Troy police, 33-year-old Anthony Banks was spotted by a loss prevention officer leaving the lingerie store with more than $400 in stolen merchandise last Thursday

Police found him still inside the mall, and he was taken into custody.

Along with the Victoria’s Secret loot, police said Banks had in his possession multiple fraudulent drivers licenses, a fraudulent United States Social Security Card, and a fraudulent credit/debit card, along with a tool bar and an anti-theft device removed from one of the pieces of merchandise he had stolen.

Police said Banks lied about his name and age — presenting one of his fake IDs — but he was fingerprinted at the police station and identified.

Michigan Department of Corrections Records show Banks has been known to use more than a half-dozen aliases including “Brent Mayberry,” “Dean Devotes Evans” and “Williams Michael Bazel.”

His criminal history includes retail fraud, uttering and publishing, identity theft and unarmed robbery — with convictions dating back to 2007, in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Banks was listed as a parole absconder as of June, 2016; and, police said, he had several felony and misdemeanor warrants at the time of his arrest.

In the Troy case he was charged with the following: Retail Fraud – 1st Degree, Possession of a Counterfeit Object, Identity Theft, Possession of Fraudulent Identification with Intent on Committing Identity Theft, Hinder and Obstruction of a Police Officer, and Possession of an Anti-Theft Detection Deterrent Devise.