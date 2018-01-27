DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones has become the first woman in the race for the congressional seat left vacant when former Rep. John Conyers resigned amid sexual harassment allegations.

Jones announced her bid on Friday. Like Conyers, she’s a Democrat. She was elected to the City Council in 2005, and she’s been its president since 2014.

“While, I love representing the people of Detroit as an at-large Council Member, I am excited to grow the scope of my advocacy and accept the challenge of leadership on a national level,” Jones said in a statement.

Conyers was first elected in 1964. The 88-year-old stepped down from his Detroit-area House seat in December, citing health reasons, though he’d recently been accused by several female former staffers of sexual harassment.

Other Democratic candidates include state Sens. Ian Conyers and Coleman Young II, and attorney Michael Gilmore.

John Conyers endorsed his son, John Conyers III, to succeed him, though his son hasn’t said whether he’ll run in the August primary or November general election.

