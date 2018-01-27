Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar addresses the court during the sentencing phase in Ingham County Circuit Court on January 24, 2018. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – Attorney General Bill Schuette is speaking out about Michigan State University and the Larry Nassar sex assault case.

Schuette will be holding a news conference at noon Saturday to provide an update on his investigation into MSU’s handling of abuse complaints against Nassar, who was sentenced to 175 years in prison this week.

The university’s board of trustees requested Schuette’s investigation last week. In a letter, the board said that only a review by Schuette’s office would provide transparency in answering “the questions in a way that the victims, their families, and the public will deem satisfactory and that will help all those affected by Nassar’s horrible crimes to heal.”

Several of the 150-plus victims who spoke at the sentencing hearing were former athletes at the school, and many victims accused the university of mishandling past complaints about Nassar, a former university employee who molesting young girls and women under the guise of medical treatment.

The university faces lawsuits from more than 130 victims.

In a recent filing, Michigan State asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuits on technical grounds. The school says it has immunity under state law and that the majority of victims were not MSU students at the time of the alleged assaults.

The board last month authorized the creation of a $10 million fund to offer victims counseling and mental health services.

A Title IX probe conducted by the university cleared Nassar of sexual assault allegations in 2014. He was advised by the school to avoid being alone with patients while treating their “sensitive areas,” but the school did not follow up on and enforce its request.

At least 12 reported assaults occurred after the investigation ended, according to a university police report that was provided to the FBI for review by the U.S. attorney.

Meantime, Gov. Rick Snyder said Friday he is mulling an inquiry into the university, depending on whether it would interfere with other investigations such as the attorney general’s. Under the state constitution, the governor can remove or suspend public officers for “gross neglect of duty,” corruption or “other misfeasance or malfeasance.”

“The governor hasn’t seen enough done for the survivors after everything they’ve gone through,” spokeswoman Anna Heaton said. “He wants to make sure that something is being done.”

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos confirmed Friday that her agency is also investigating the Nassar scandal. She said in a statement that what happened at the school is “abhorrent” and “cannot happen ever again — there or anywhere.”

The Education Department was already reviewing separate complaints about the school’s compliance with Title IX, the law that requires public schools to offer equal opportunities to both genders, and compliance with requirements about providing campus crime and security information.

The school resisted calls for an independent investigation before asking Schuette for a review a week ago.

