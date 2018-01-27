CLAYTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 34-year-old Genesee County man who authorities say was distributing child porn online is now facing 20 felony charges.
Robert Warren Webber, of Clayton Township, was charged last week in 67th District Court with five counts of distributing child sexually abusive material, five counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Bond was set at $1.04 million.
Webber was arrested following a 10-month investigation, in which digital evidence was seized from his home. Authorities say they launched the investigation after receiving a tip that Webber was allegedly sharing child sexually abusive material on the internet. According to reports, investigators found several thousand pornographic photos and videos involving children 12 and younger on Webber’s electronic devices.
Webber is being currently being held at the Genesee County Jail. He’s due back in court on Feb. 1.