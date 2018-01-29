CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
The following letter signed by Berkley City Councilman Alan H. Kideckel was provided to the media by the City of Berkley on 1-29-18: 

“Mr. Mayor, City Council and City Administration:

I have proudly volunteered and served the City of Berkley for over 25 years in many different capacities. I’ve always considered the Berkley community as my family. On January 1, 2018, I was involved in an automobile accident and received a
misdemeanor ticket. My sincere and heartfelt apology is extended to the people in the other vehicle and anyone else who I affected. Due to the pending Court proceedings, I am unable to comment any further on the facts at this time.

I have always done what is best for the City of Berkley. I feel that my continued presence as a member of City Council will distract our City from moving forward in a positive direction.

Effectively immediately, I hereby tender my resignation from the Berkley City Council. I am thankful to the residents for the opportunity to serve and for their continued support. I look forward to helping and contributing to the City of Berkley as a private citizen, in healthy and positive ways.

– Alan H. Kideckel”

