Michigan Senate Candidate Allegedly Calls Nassar Judge 'Feminazi'

(WWJ) Larry Nassar’s sentencing judge Rosemarie Aquilina was hailed as a hero when she upbraided the pedophile doctor for 30 minutes as she sentenced him for perpetrating the worst sex abuse scandal in the history of American universities. She said — gleefully — she was “signing his death warrant.”

Not everyone was a fan.

Michael Saari, a Canton Township native who is running for state Senate, allegedly wrote on Facebook that she was a “feminazi” who committed a crime against jurisprudence. He wondered in the same post what she would do when her husband “asked for a BJ.”

Contacted by WWJ at his home inspection business, Saari first said he posted a lot on Facebook and couldn’t remember that one specifically. When questioned about use of the word “feminazi,” he wanted to end the call.

“Oh, I see, I gotcha,” Saari said. “I’m going to say no comment at this time … I can’t recall the post, I post a lot.”

The post didn’t appear as public on his Facebook election page, though people are posting screen shots as comments. When asked if he had deleted the post, he answered, “Not that I’m aware of.”

Saari describes himself on Facebook as “a conservative republican that grew up in this very community and believe I can serve our community best, and thats (sic) on the level!”

The state senate seat he seeks, Michigan’s 15th district, covers Commerce Township, Lyon Township, Milford Township, Northville, Novi, Novi Township, Orchard Lake, South Lyon, Walled Lake, West Bloomfield Township, White Lake Township, and Wixom.

His stances on Facebook include being for a part-time legislature, and tuition-free community college, against gerrymandering, police unions, and the sale of plastic straws. He calls himself the “candidate that cares.”



The primary for state senate will be held on Aug. 7, 2018; The general election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018.