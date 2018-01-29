DETROIT (WWJ) – A strong finish for the North American International Auto show. Organizers say over 100,000 visitors showed up Sunday for the final day of the 2018 show, with a total attendance of 809,161 attendees.
That’s an increase of nearly 3,000 people from last year. This year’s show also had a larger economic impact the past year, of $480 million –the equivalent of two Super Bowls.
This year’s show introduced nearly 400 matchmaking sessions for start-ups and industry insiders, along with an automotive career expo, bringing job seekers and auto industry firms looking for help. There was a also a 40 percent increase in start-up companies taking part in the AutoMobili-D showcase.