CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons at the Los Angeles Coliseum on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg will be celebrating Super Bowl week with two of his favorite things: worship and women, headlining BET’s annual pre-Super Bowl gospel concert and the Playboy party.

The busy week also features performances by Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Cardi B and the Chainsmokers. Super Bowl 52 will take place Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota, where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the New England Patriots.

The biggest of the stars, though, is Justin Timberlake: Before he headlines the halftime show, he will hold a listening party Thursday at Paisley Park for his new album, “Man of the Woods,” to be released Friday.

Pink will also play double duty: She will sing the National Anthem before the Big Game, and will perform a concert Friday night at Nomadic Live! at The Armory.

Friday’s events include a Rolling Stone magazine party with Migos, 21 Savage and T-Pain; Ellie Goulding and Kygo at Mystic Lake; and Golden Globe-nominated “Insecure” actress Issa Rae speaking at the NFL’s third “In the Huddle” Women’s Summit For Young Women.

Rae’s “Insecure” co-star, Yvonne Orji, will co-host BET’s gospel concert with Pastor John Gray on Thursday, where performers include Faith Evans, Sheila E., Donnie McClurkin, Erica Campbell and Tye Tribbett. Thursday will also include the EA Sports Bowl with Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and Mura Masa at The Armory, while The Chainsmokers will perform at Mystic Lake.

Lopez will headline the DirecTV Super Saturday Night concert — a show Taylor Swift performed at last year. Maxim will hold a party Saturday with Cardi B and Post Malone, while Dave Matthews Band and Florida Georgia Line will also hold concerts that night. It’s the same day Snoop Dogg will DJ Playboy’s Big Game Weekend Party (he will also hold a screening Friday for his new Netflix show, “Coach Snoop.”)

Kelly Clarkson and Sheila E. will perform concerts ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, while Diddy, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Cardi B, G-Eazy and Busta Rhymes will perform at the first annual Players Ball Extravaganza after the game.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch