DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today that the club has agreed to terms with lefthanded pitcher Travis Wood on a Minor League contract for the 2018 season. Wood has also received an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

Wood, 30, split the 2017 season between the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres and had a 4-7 record with a 6.80 ERA (94.0IP/71ER) and 65 strikeouts in 39 appearances, including 14 starts. A 2013 National League All-Star, Wood has compiled a 47-59 record with four saves, a 4.26 ERA (994.0IP/471ER) and 801 strikeouts in 298 career appearances, including 147 starts, at the Major League level. Wood has also made 139 outings, including 136 starts, in the minors and has a 45-37 record with a 3.55 ERA (723.0IP/285ER) and 673 strikeouts. Wood was named to the Midwest League’s Midseason All-Star Team in 2006 with Single A Dayton, to the Southern League’s Midseason and Postseason All-Star Team in 2009 with Double A Carolina and to the International League’s Midseason All-Star Team in 2010 with Triple A Louisville. A native of Little Rock, AR, Wood was originally selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round of the 2005 MLB First-Year Player Draft.