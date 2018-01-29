WESTLAND/LIVONIA (WWJ) – Livonia Public School officials, sending a message to parents — regarding reports of a body being found on the grounds of Cooper Upper Elementary school on Saturday night.
The district says it has reached out to the Westland Police Department for information and will “update the LPS community” when more information is made available.
Westland police Sunday would not confirm to WWJ that it was a body that was found — but say more information should be available sometime Monday.
The school along Ann Arbor Trail in Westland serves fifth and sixth grade students of both Livonia and Westland.
