By ROB MAADDI, AP Pro Football Writer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Carson Wentz sat in the stands and soaked in the experience while his teammates on the Philadelphia Eagles took part in Super Bowl media night.

A torn ACL ended the MVP contender’s season, but he’s doing everything he can to be supportive and help the team beat the New England Patriots.

“I don’t know anyone more competitive than myself,” Wentz said Monday night. “Wanting to be out there is definitely tough, but I get over that pretty quick and just be around these guys and things are going as well as they can be.”

Wentz spoke for about 25 minutes, answering questions about his injury, backup Nick Foles, and several queries about his faith.
“I’m super excited for these guys and for Nick. We’re so close,” he said. “He understands the pressure of not only playing in this game but playing in Philly and everything that’s involved in that. I just tell him to be yourself, play your game and when he’s done that, he’s played great. I couldn’t be happier for his success. He’s a great guy.”

Wentz didn’t want to take any spotlight off his teammates or be a distraction, but the second-year pro plans to be part of many Super Bowl weeks, so he thought it was important to see it up close.

“I’m going to use this as a learning opportunity and motivation,” he said. “Being here and seeing this all week, it’ll give me an edge to want to be back without a doubt.”

Wentz revealed last week that he tore his LCL along with his ACL in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. He’s already walking without crutches or a cane — he was on crutches on the sideline in the divisional round against Atlanta, then used a cane while watching the NFC championship game against Minnesota — and hopes to be ready for the season opener in September.

“Ever since he went down, I don’t think he hasn’t been a part of every element of the team, coaching and working with Nick,” owner Jeffery Lurie said. “That’s just who he is. He’s someone drawn to being great, really bright and humble at the same time … and a great leader at age 24 who is incredibly popular.”
___
AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this report.
___
AP NFL website: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
___
Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_RobMaaddi

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

