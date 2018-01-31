GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – The radio host fired after he lost a groping lawsuit to superstar Taylor Swift says he is “very grateful” for a new gig at a Mississippi station.
David Mueller tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that he had difficulty finding work in a big-city radio market. He started his job Monday in Greenwood, home to about 14,000 people.
A federal jury determined Mueller assaulted and battered Swift by grabbing her under her skirt as they posed for a 2013 photo in Denver. Mueller, who goes by “Jackson” on air, still denies that. He began co-hosting the “Jackson and Jonbob” show Monday.
The Washington Post quotes Delta Radio CEO David Fuss saying he believes Mueller’s side of the story.
Mueller’s hiring comes as the (hash)MeToo movement draws attention to sexual assault and harassment.
