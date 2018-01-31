(credit: istock)

(WWJ) It’s ghostly white and gigantic as it glides effortlessly under the surface ice on Burt Lake in Cheboygan County.

To the untrained eye, it looks like a shark.

The man who captured it on video describes it as a sturgeon … and more than 200,000 people have watched the video where he follows the fish on its path.

The largest fish ever recorded as caught in a Michigan lake was a 193-pound sturgeon.

By the looks of this guy, he could give his predecessor a run for the money.

Worldwide, there are 29 species of sturgeon. Eight of those are native to North America.

“Lake Sturgeon are an important part of Michigan’s diverse resources and our heritage,” according to woodsandwaternews.com. “Human attitudes toward these great fish have great impact on their ability to not only survive but to thrive.”