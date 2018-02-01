TORONTO, ON - MAY 23: Red Panda performs at halftime of game four of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at the Air Canada Centre on May 23, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Someone at the San Francisco airport stole a 7-foot (2.13-meter) unicycle used by the Red Panda Acrobat for her plate-juggling routine and the legendary performer is offering a $2,000 reward to get it back.

Oakland television station KTVU reports that police on Wednesday released surveillance photos from Jan. 24 that show a man wheeling away a black bag containing the $25,000 unicycle belonging to acrobat Rong Niu.

Red Panda is here, assisted by Brian Lewerke pic.twitter.com/LMUM9NuSE1 — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 1, 2018

Red Panda with an assist from @brianlewerke14 put on a show with her backup bike because as @darrenrovell reported her unicycle was stolen pic.twitter.com/JoS9EAmCA4 — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) February 1, 2018

Niu is known for juggling plates on her head and feet while balancing on a unicycle during halftime at sporting events.

She is a regular performer for the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers. She’s also appeared on America’s Got Talent.

Niu’s agent, Pat Figley, says she’s had that unicycle for 30 years and is heartbroken.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)