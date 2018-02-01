CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In her bid for governor, Republican Rep. Diane Black will run an ad during the Super Bowl pregame show saying “it’s too bad that the league doesn’t respect the patriotism of our national anthem.”

Black’s campaign spokesman Chris Hartline says the ad urging fans to stand will run in Tennessee at a cost of more than $50,000.

It’s a response to the NFL’s refusal to run an American Veterans ad saying “Please Stand.”

The league has been roiled by debate over players kneeling during the anthem to protest social injustice, but NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the game program is not the place for messages that could be seen as political. McCarthy noted that the NFL approved a Veterans of Foreign Wars ad saying “We Stand for Veterans.”

