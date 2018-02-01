DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say a woman was raped during an early morning home invasion on the city’s west side.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 14000 block of Woodmont, a neighborhood along Schoolcraft Avenue just east of the Southfield Freeway.

The 33-year-old victim told police she was awakened by a knock at the door and when she went to answer it, a gunman kicked in the door and forced his way inside. He then sexually assaulted the woman and robbed her, according to police, before fleeing the scene.

The victim’s brother, James Maclan, told WWJ’s Mike Campbell the suspect might have been following his sister before this happened.

“We think that it’s just somebody that knows her because they knew that she had money,” he said. “When they, you know, attacked her, they were asking her for money and when she offered them her little tip money, they said ‘No, where is THE money?'”

Maclan said his sister, who is currently recovering at the hospital, got a good look at the suspect and would be able to pick him out of a lineup.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his 20s, 5’9″ to 6’ tall, wearing a gray or silver jogging suit and black skullcap with a Jordan symbol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.