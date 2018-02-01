DEARBORN (WWJ) – Police are searching for the driver of a silver SUV who struck a child in Dearborn and then fled the scene, leaving the injured little boy in the roadway.

The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 in the area of Schaefer and Henson Street, just south of Warren Avenue.

According to police, a silver SUV — possible a GMC Acadia — was traveling southbound on Schaefer when it struck a toddler.

“A mother and her toddler were stepping off a sidewalk and entering her vehicle, which was on the roadway side of Schaefer facing southbound, and the child kind of stepped out into traffic just a little bit and was struck by the vehicle,” Lt. Gary Mann told WWJ’s Sandra McNeill.

Mann said luckily, the mother was close by or else the 2-year-old boy might have been more seriously injured.

“From the video, it looks like he might have darted out just in front of her and maybe got away from her just a little bit,” he said. “She was able to grab his arm right away and pull him back, but the driver of the gray SUV managed to clip the child as she was pulling him back.”

The driver failed to stop after the accident and continued south on Schaefer.

The child suffered two broken legs but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have released surveillance video from a nearby business, which just barely caught the moment of impact within frame. Investigators are now asking for help identifying the driver, who is described only as a white male.

“It’s still an active investigation,” said Mann. “We would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle to get his side of the story just so we can determine who is at fault in this investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-943-2236. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or online at 1800speakup.org.