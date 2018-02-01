KALAMAZOO (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a 16-year-old girl whose body was found over the weekend in a wooded area of southwestern Michigan was missing a shoe.
Police are seeking information from the public about the death of Mujey Dumbuya, which is being investigated as a homicide. Her body was found Sunday in Kalamazoo and one of her pink tennis shoes was missing. A cause of death wasn’t released.
Police say Dumbuya was reported as a possible runaway Jan. 25 in Grand Rapids, about 50 miles away. Family members say, however, that she was reported as missing — not as a runway — after she left for the bus a day earlier and didn’t show up at school.
Police found her body after it was spotted by two people out for a walk.
Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.