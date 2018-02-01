DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is clinging to life and another is unaccounted for after a rescue on the Canadian side of the Detroit River.
Authorities got the call about two people in Detroit River near Riverside Drive and McEwan Avenue in Windsor, roughly across the river from Rosa Parks Avenue.
Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the area and rescued a 53-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital and last reported in critical condition.
The other person remains unaccounted for.
Windsor Police say they cannot confirm a second person was seen in the water. A search is expected to resume Thursday.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the pair ended up in the water. Other circumstances were not released.