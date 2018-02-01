CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (WWJ) – A man is clinging to life and another is unaccounted for after a rescue on the Canadian side of the Detroit River.

Authorities got the call about two people in Detroit River near Riverside Drive and McEwan Avenue in Windsor, roughly across the river from Rosa Parks Avenue.

Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, responded to the area and rescued a 53-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital and last reported in critical condition.

The other person remains unaccounted for.

Windsor Police say they cannot confirm a second person was seen in the water. A search is expected to resume Thursday.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the pair ended up in the water. Other circumstances were not released.

