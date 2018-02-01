DETROIT (WWJ) – The family of Robert Lucas, Jr. observing a somber anniversary. March 27, will mark the fourteenth year since Robert Lucas’ murder.

His family is hoping that despite the time that has passed that someone with information about his death will come forward.

On Saturday, March 27, 2004, Lucas’s body was found in the back seat of his 2004 black Cadillac Escalade parked near an elementary school on Mt. Elliott on Detroit’s east side. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lucas, 51 at the time of his death, attended Mumford High School and was the father of three children.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads the arrest for the murder of Robert Lucas Jr. If the tip that leads to an arrest is received by midnight of today’s press conference – $1,000 will be added to the reward – raising the total to $3,500.

If you have any information you are asked to make the anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP or visit their website at: www.1800speakup.org or text: CSM and your tip to 274637. Your identity is 100 percent anonymous says Crime Stoppers.