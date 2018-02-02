CHARLOTTE (WWJ/AP) – The father of three of Larry Nassar’s victims was arrested after charging at the former sports doctor in court Friday.

After his daughters delivered their victim impact statements, Randall Margraves asked the judge if he could have “five minutes in a locked room with this demon,” referring to Nassar. The judge said she could not do that, so Margraves asked for just one minute. When the judge declined again, he ran at Nassar. Deputies had to tackle him.

“I want that son of a bitch,” Margraves shouted. “Give me one minute with that bastard.”

As he was escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs, the judge told Margraves his behavior was unacceptable.

“Well you haven’t lived through it, lady,” he shouted back.

Two of his Margraves’ daughters had given statements to the court. They said their other sister also had been molested by Nassar; she spoke at Nassar’s sentencing in neighboring Ingham County last month.

Crying could be heard in the courtroom as Nassar was escorted out. Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis told families in the courtroom to “use your words” and that violence “is not helping your children.”

It’s unclear if Margraves will face any charges. The prosecutor’s office said Margraves will be detained until an investigation is complete.

The judge resumed the hearing after about 25 minutes. She said the pain and suffering endured by Nassar’s victims is “unthinkable,” but that families can’t react with physical violence.

Nassar was in court Friday for his third and final sentencing hearing, with more victims expected to speak. The proceedings will probably extend into next week. This time the focus is on the abuse that happened at Twistars. The nearly 30 victims who gave statements so far included women familiar with the club’s environment. One also alleged that John Geddert, who operated the club, was aware in the late 1990s that Nassar had performed an “inappropriate procedure” on her when she was 16.

The victim said she told her mother in 1998 that Nassar had sexually assaulted her during an appointment at the Michigan State University sports medicine clinic. Her mother talked to Geddert, and the two agreed that Nassar would not treat her daughter in private appointments again, according to the accuser, whose anonymous statement was read in court by a prosecutor.

“Why did John continue to refer his athletes to Larry knowing full well his treatments?” asked the woman, who expressed guilt for not calling the police for another 18 years, after she read a 2016 Indianapolis Star story in which two former gymnasts, including an Olympic medalist, alleged that Nassar had sexually abused them.

After the conversation between Geddert and her mother, she remembered, Geddert was “upset” and “mad.”

“This was what I had to do so I didn’t have to see Larry alone again,” she said.

The 60-year-old Geddert has been suspended by USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body, and has announced his retirement. He transferred ownership of the gym — which bills itself as the top-ranked club for women’s competitive gymnastics — to his wife, Kathryn. He previously was head coach of another club, Great Lakes Gymnastics, for a dozen years.

In court filings related to lawsuits, Geddert has said he was unaware of Nassar’s crimes.

Nassar’s two prison sentences — 60 years for child pornography and 40 to 175 years for abusing young women and girls at the university and his home — have cast Twistars and Geddert in particular in a negative light.

Women and girls describe Geddert as abusive and dismissive of injuries. Nassar, by contrast, tried to curry favor with gymnasts by giving them Olympic pins and other gifts.

Makayla Thrush, who trained at the club from ages 7 to 17, said she developed an eating disorder because of Geddert and accused him of becoming so angry that he threw her on top of a low bar, ruptured the lymph nodes in her neck, gave her a black eye and tore the muscles in her stomach, ending her career.

“I have been dealing with many mixed emotions the past few weeks, some of it having to deal with the enablers of the abusers trying to get out of their screw-up,” she said. “There isn’t one bone in my body that doesn’t hate John Geddert for everything he has done to me in my career.”

Lindsey Lemke, who was a gymnast at Michigan State and Twistars, said Geddert deserves “to sit behind bars right next to Larry.”

Last month, ESPN reported that Geddert was accused in two separate incidents of physically assaulting a parent who also was a coach at Twistars and assaulting a gymnast. He did not face charges.

In Michigan, it is a misdemeanor punishable by up to three months in jail and a $500 fine for certain professionals to fail to report suspected child abuse. Legislators are considering whether to add coaches to the list of mandatory reporters, which includes medical professionals and therapists.

A spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to say if Twistars or Geddert is under investigation.

Geddert’s national profile rose while training Jordyn Wieber, the 2011 world all-around champion and a member of the “Fierce Five” that won a team gold at the 2012 Olympics in London, with Geddert as head coach.

Nassar accompanied the team to London, and six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman said recently that he abused her there. Wieber said she also was assaulted by Nassar but did not mention Geddert or Twistars in her statement.

