By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Every time I watch “Jeopardy” I hope there is a sports category so I can feel good about myself.

There was a good category Thursday evening and the topic was “football.”

The first questions was, “Your choice: Do or don’t name this play in which the QB runs the ball and can choose to pitch it to another back?” Easy answer right?

Not for these contestants, they blankly stared back at host Alex Trebek. Onto the next one, right?

“Tom Landry perfected the shotgun formation with this team?” I thought this one was actually easier but yet again, no one chose to answer this question.

After no one answered Trebek said, “Do you think we should go to commercial?”

“By signaling for one of these, a returner can reel in a kick without fear of getting tackled?” Again, no one answered.

“These penalties are simultaneous violations by the offense and defense that cancel each other out?” Four for four without an answer.

At this point it seemed like Trebeck had enough. ““Let’s look at the thousand dollar clue, just for the fun of it.”

Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season. pic.twitter.com/KMaR8otIHe — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 2, 2018

This is unbelievable that not a single contestant didn’t answer any of the questions.