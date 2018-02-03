LANSING (WWJ) – More garbage is coming into Michigan.
State environmental officials released their annual solid waste report this week, which revealed more than a 3 percent increase of trash dumped in Michigan landfills between 2016 and 2017.
While trash from Michigan homes and business went down by 1 percent, garbage from other states and from Canada increased over 11 percent.
Imported waste makes up a quarter of Michigan landfills. Canada is the largest contributor, making up over 20 percent of trash from outside the state. Thirteen states also import waste into Michigan, with Ohio contributing the largest amount.
The following includes the source and specific amounts of waste disposed in Michigan, which has 69 landfills:
- Canada — 10,572,922 cubic yards
- Illinois — 30,762 cubic yards
- Indiana — 598,361 cubic yards
- Iowa — 19 cubic yards
- Kansas — 20 cubic yards
- Michigan — 37,723,925 cubic yards
- Minnesota — 10 cubic yards
- Missouri — 4 cubic yards
- Montana — 11 cubic yards
- New Jersey — 276 cubic yards
- Ohio — 1,459,442 cubic yards
- Tennessee — 14 cubic yards
- Washington — 6 cubic yards
- West Virginia — 180 cubic yards
- Wisconsin — 218,740 cubic yards