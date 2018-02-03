CBS 62(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in […]
WWJ Newsradio 950(credit: istock) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ […]
97.1 The Ticket(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270(credit: istock) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager […]

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking people who want to become conservation officers.

The 23-week training academy starts July 15 in Dimondale, near Lansing. Applications are due March 1.

The academy is the first step to becoming a Michigan conservation officer. During the academy, recruits become paid state employees.

“The academy demands total effort and commitment,” 1st Lt. Steve Burton, training section supervisor, said in a statement. “It challenges recruits academically and physically. But those who succeed are on the path to an exciting, fulfilling career as a Michigan conservation officer.”

After graduating, recruits become probationary officers and spend several more months training throughout the state before being assigned to one of Michigan’s 83 counties. The entire training process, which includes the academy, takes one year before candidates become full-fledged conservation officers.

Interested applicants must be: at least 21-years-old before graduating from the academy; allowed to lawfully possess a firearm in Michigan; possess a valid Michigan driver’s license and satisfactory driving record; possess a clean criminal record absent of any felony convictions; submit to a thorough background investigation; complete an entry level law enforcement exam; and pass the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards physical fitness test.

DNR officers are certified police officers with authority to enforce all state laws. They also have unique training in areas related to the outdoors, such as off-road driving, survival tactics and first aid.

A detailed guide to the application process is available at michigan.gov.

Last year, 22 men and women successfully made it through the academy.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch